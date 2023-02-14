From Wikipedia: “The Milgram experiment(s) on obedience to authority figures were a series of social psychology experiments conducted by Yale University psychologist Stanley Milgram. They measured the willingness of study participants ... to obey an authority figure who instructed them to perform acts conflicting with their personal conscience. Participants were led to believe that they were assisting an unrelated experiment, in which they had to administer electric shocks to a “learner.” These fake electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real.
“The experiment found ... a very high proportion of subjects would fully obey the instructions, with every participant going up to 300 volts, and 65% going up to the full 450 volts. Milgram ... wrote his 1974 book, “Obedience to Authority: An Experimental View.”
We are in a global re-enactment of the Milgram experiment. The aim of COVID’s authority figures is to stigmatize us, demonize us, bully us, and force us to turn on each other to conform to the State’s ruthless, lethal authority.
Meanwhile, Milgram “button pushers” are found in families who refuse to see or talk to their nearest and dearest if they haven’t taken the jab. They’re in churches that mandate double-vaxxes to attend. They’re in companies mandating vaccines as a condition of employment. They run the universities and colleges that flagrantly contradict their own research ethics policies. They administrate hospitals now trashing the Nuremberg Code.
All this despite the documented harm and ineffectiveness of Big Pharma’s liability-free global experiment.
When our Constitution was written, our Founders saw the State as a necessary evil, to be kept as small and contained as possible. Its task was to protect the right to individual life, liberty, and property. The principal task of the State today is to justify its own existence. To do so, it must destroy the individual’s right to self-determination, and redefine all individuals as mere “human resources.”
We no longer have a constitutional republic bound by honor and equality under the law. We have a corrupt, amoral fiefdom of rapacious rulers who have sold us out to the communist Chinese, the Taliban, the money-laundering Ukrainians, the Iranian mullahs, and any other power paying 10 percent to “The Big Guy,” whose dementia is so obvious that it’s become a global joke. His handlers ridicule our stupidity while watching us obediently press the buttons to lethally shock each other and our republic.
