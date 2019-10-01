Re-enactments are not the problem
Editor:
As a former military museum director, Civil War re-enactor and historian I would like to respond to the letter written by Lynn Johnson in reference to “Magic yes; gun violence no.”
Normally, children are taught the difference from what is real or not at an early age through parental teachings and their own understandings. There are cartoons that have violence, but they know it is not real. Our heroes in westerns and World War I and World War II war films show shooting and killing. Mythical creatures are being slain by Ulysses’ sword are not real animals. We were taught proper handling of weapons in Boy Scouts, gun clubs, and by our fathers and mothers as a tool of survival.
Perhaps the real problem lies in the video games that depict the killing for points, fame and status that the players do not get in their real everyday life. In each of the school shootings is a person who is a loner or an introvert who only has their video “war games” for entertainment and little to no family time.
Re-enactors spend a great deal of time researching culture, social mores and proper historical attire that best represents the time period to promote preservation and promotion of the heritage they are portraying. The safety officer ensures that the weapons are safe. After the “shoot-out,” we get up and shake hands saying “You died well.” Spectators realize it is only a portrayal of our history being told in a story manner, not reality.
It is important to learn history in a safe environment, through living history re-enactments, so you can see, hear and smell actual events shown in a safe manner what it looked like.
Schools request educational presentations. Living history simulates everyday life in another time using reproduction artifacts, demonstrate and interpret the physical processes, emotions, world and scientific views and mores of that culture. It reaches beyond the printed word of history to reveal that behind its events stand real persons who influenced or were influenced by those events — an enjoyable and captivating way of learning.
In Germany, it is forbidden to re-enact events that are within living individual’s memories. But here, we are free to re-enact historical or fantasy events. Groups portray local historical events as a teaching tool. They take a slice of history, clean it a bit, and present it in a generally accepted portrayal of that event for educational and entertainment purposes.
Neil Morrison
