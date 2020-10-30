Editor:
Concerning gun legislation, Democrats always start off with a nice non-offensive phrase such as “common sense guns laws.” As soon as they get the majority vote, their main goal is to severely restrict the gun rights of law-abiding citizens. If they could take away people’s guns they would do so in a heartbeat.
For examples look at Virginia and California. I lived in California for 37 years and witnessed this firsthand.
Tom Krum, Payson
