Editor:
In response to the “No social distancing” letter to the editor by Stan Wilkinson (Sept. 22 Roundup). I believe if you are six feet or more apart you don’t need to wear a mask. If you are inside that area then you wear a mask. So, people close together that are masked are lawful.
Each establishment can add their own rules. But, I do agree to open the other doors and treat people like adults.
Rick Arias
