Re: Proposition 208
Editor:
The advertising against Proposition 208 is misleading.
The state legislature, in the past, has failed to adequately fund both the teachers’ salaries and maintenance of the property, Prop. 208 specifies that the funds generated by this proposition must be used for teachers’ salaries and other non-administrative personnel. It does nothing to help fund property maintenance, curriculum, education equipment, supplies, etc. Some supplies are paid for by the teachers out of their own pockets.
The advertising about the increase in the state income tax makes it sound like an increase to everyone’s taxes. If you are single and your TAXABLE income (NOT total income) is under $250,000, or married filing a joint return with TAXABLE income under $500,000, you will pay no additional income tax. If your TAXABLE income is over the $250,000 or $500,000 levels, you will pay additional tax of 3.5% on the TAXABLE income over those amounts. For example, if your TAXABLE income was $100 above those amounts the additional tax would be $3.50. There would be no change in the amount of tax on the income below the $250,000 or $500,000 levels
Taxable income is the total income after deducting the itemized deductions or the standard deduction.
Hopefully this clarification will help you make an informed decision on how to vote on the proposition.
John R. Wilson
The government mentality of use all your money, we'll tax more, has overrun education. Overhead is outrageous. Teachers aren't paid enough, while administrators are reaping large salaries. They need to overhaul it internally before asking for more money from the taxpayers. Vote no on 208.
Jack
