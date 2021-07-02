Editor:
Regarding comments (in a recent letter) about the right of citizens to carry firearms, I don't care if (the writer) shines and polishes his gun, kisses it, takes it bed, just don't kill innocent people or threaten people for their views as you seem to be doing in your (comment) about canceling the paper.
Second and a far more important point is why (the writer) didn't list the January 6 insurrection as a cause to be concerned about, that mob wanted to overturn the Constitution, the same Constitution that gives him (the right to bear arms).
Jerry Woodward
