Where to begin ... first, comparing this issue (Covid vaccines) to a “war” really offends me when I look at the news and see what is happening in Ukraine. That is war. AND, anti-vaccine rhetoric is surely not peaceful and loving.
Secondly ... today’s society has, indeed, become outspoken, offensive and combative about many issues since our FORMER president exhibited these behaviors openly. (I have NEVER heard President Biden speak hatefully about (or to) any group of people ... only words of encouragement ...)
Many of the statements in Mr. Smith’s letter are misleading and/or incorrect ... please learn to fact check. First, most companies required EITHER vaccinations or weekly testing to help protect everyone working there. Secondly, look up the stats on long haulers syndrome for those who are infected and survive ... whether or not hospitalized or vaccinated. Also, immunity from having Covid is not as strong or long lasting as vaccine protection.
The biggest issue I have is the percentage of hospital beds that have been filled with non- vaccinated people (statistically up to 95%) in MANY cases preventing others who needed medical procedures from being admitted and cared for ... in short, costing additional lives, discomfort, and hardship. To refuse protection and then expect top priority hospitalization is ... selfish?
It really comes down to the old biblical teaching to love thy neighbor as thyself. Each of us has a RESPONSIBILITY to watch out for the well being of those around us ... and that is NOT the message I got when reading Mr. Smith’s treatise.
Trusting the stats provided during the panicdemic at this point, especially since they keep walking them back due to "entry errors." Do your own research and don't trust the government or media stories. Oh, and be sure to get your 7th vaccine booster. It will keep everybody else safe.
Just amazing. Can't believe I still see people wearing masks in cars by themselves. They really drank the kool-aid.
Jack
