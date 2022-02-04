I felt the need to respond to the lady that wrote the letter to editor Friday, Jan. 28 on “Voting rights.” I’m not sure how any state is making it harder for any eligible person to exercise their right to vote, especially in Arizona. Have you read the Voter ID Initiative? Are you stating your “facts” on the “talking points” from news media or Democratic Party?
All it is requiring is an ID to vote, either a driver’s license or a free ID from the DMV. It is requiring anyone voting to put this number on a ballot along with their Social Security number, yes even a mail-in ballot.
I believe even “the elderly, the disabled (including disabled veterans), people of color, and people who reside in districts where the median income is low” are able to get an ID card, a driver’s license and Social Security card (required for everyone).
She states, “If you are FOR the Constitution, you must be FOR voting rights for all eligible citizens.” Have you read what the Constitution has to say about the eligibility to vote? Here’s what the Constitution states: Must be a citizen at the time of casting a vote in the election. Must be 18 years of age at the time of casting a vote in the election. Must be in the possession of a valid ID. Must meet all state’s residency requirements. She also states, “Read and repeat the following statement: Because I support the U.S. Constitution, I support making voting accessible for and available to ALL eligible voters in the USA. If you are FOR the Constitution, you must be FOR voting rights for all eligible citizens.”
Has any of the states made it harder to do this? She also wrote, “We must not allow state legislatures to take away voting power guaranteed by the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”
Have you read the VRA of 1965? “The VRA suspended voter qualification devices, such as literacy tests and poll taxes, permitted the Justice Department to dispatch federal examiners into regions where voter registration lagged, and required the U.S. Attorney General to clear all new state and county voting practices.” My suggestion to her or anyone else is get the facts right before calling their legislatures about “voting rights.”
