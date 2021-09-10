Editor:
Another school shooting? Is this the “new normal”? Nuts with guns = innocent lives lost! Do something now! Reasonable gun control does not infringe on Second Amendment rights! Yes, I’m yelling but I can’t use all caps — not allowed.
Virginia Sparks, Payson
