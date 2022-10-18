I read in amazement Ms. Cockrell’s letter to the editor. Radical right? Give me a break. Let me tell you what the radical right stands for. We want to be left alone and live in this great country. That includes expecting ALL laws be followed, free speech and to be safe. Problem is the woke left keep trying to jam their ideas down the majority of Americans’ throats.
One of her biggest points was about abortion. Personally, I feel it should be allowed for incest and rape. The Supreme Court who is the law of the land decided that abortion should be decided by each state. What in God’s name is wrong with that? The federal government should never have been involved in this very personal issue. Deal with it lady. You have the right to live in any state in the union. If you don’t like those laws move to one you like. Democrats are using this as their only issue they can stand on for the elections. The Democrats have given us the worst inflation in years. How do you like your grocery bills? Everything is more expensive.
Just wait for the heating season and be ready to choke on your bill because of Biden’s insane energy policies. Go buy an electric vehicle if you don’t like high gas prices. Right — $60,000 or more for the initial investment THEN you have to spend the money to charge it at home. Oh, but that could be a problem because the energy grid is not set up for that. You can move to California where they were already asked to not charge their vehicles and raise the thermostat. Insanity. Democrats have become a bunch of radical left wingers who demand everyone follow their rules.
Oh, one more thing. How about Biden wanting to forgive student debt that they knowingly took on? Maybe the Democrats should pay my credit card bills, energy bills, fuel costs and mortgage. To all Republicans: PLEASE get out and vote in November so we can send all the radicals packing.
