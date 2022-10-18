Editor:

I read in amazement Ms. Cockrell’s letter to the editor. Radical right? Give me a break. Let me tell you what the radical right stands for. We want to be left alone and live in this great country. That includes expecting ALL laws be followed, free speech and to be safe. Problem is the woke left keep trying to jam their ideas down the majority of Americans’ throats.

