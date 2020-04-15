Editor:
This rebuttal is in response to Mr. Cline's written response, printed in Tuesday's Roundup, that my letter, "No one is coming for our weapons" was "Patently false."
The definition of "Patently false" is: it's so obvious that no one can disagree. Well, I disagree.
Sorry, but Cline's letter is the one that is "Patently false."
Assault weapons and large capacity magazines were banned from Sep 1994-Sep 2004. Democracy survived ... even flourished; Mass-shooting related homicides in the United States were reduced during the years of the ban.
Fact: There has been a 347% increase in fatalities in gun massacres since 2004 when the ban ended.
Fact: If we continue at the post 2014 pace, by 2024 we will have more than 10 times as many gun massacre deaths in that 10-year period as we had during the weapons ban.
During the 10-year assault weapons ban, Mass shooting decreased by 70%.
After the ban lapsed assault rifles accounted for 85.8% of the 501 mass shooting fatalities.
My so-called "patently false" letter stands as truth ...
Despite the hundreds of Americans killed in mass shootings, "No one is coming for our guns."
During the 10-year ban on assault weapons, the government did not seize any American citizen's home nor curtail any rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States.
I will state, if it were in my power to ban assault weapons I would!
I only carried an assault weapon when I was in the United States Army ... and that weapon was an M-14 ... not the same grade as the assault weapon that is available to anyone who wants one today in America.
Ted Paulk, Payson
