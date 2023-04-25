Recall all six

Jeff R
Jeff Robbins

Baseless Recall for Revenge

At 6:10 pm I attempted to attend this advertised meeting. Immediately after opening the door, I was yelled at “This is a private meeting!” Get out!” Dave Golembewski jumped up and rushed at me and contacted my chest. I warned him not to touch me again or I would call the police. I stated “That is not very transparent “And left., Kim Nichols flipped me off on the way out. The cast of characters included a very small group of people I have never seen before,Nina, Carolyn Decker, Kim Nichols, Dave Golembewski, and shockingly EX Mayor Tom Morrissey in the center of the room giving directions. I took a few photos from outside of the door and left the building. Attached.

At 7:28 PM I texted Tom Morrissey from my phone, and we had the following conversation.

Jeff-I was shocked to see you in that room. What’s up?

Tom-Returning the favor Jeff. To someone who signed the petition on my recall.

You no way represent "We the people"

Transparent Payson - Jeffrey Aal

Jeff Robbins I do not encourage a recall. Various reasons. Transparent Payson will not support as a group.

Thank you, we will see how it plays out.

-I checked with the Clerk’s Office regarding the 2018 election and the claim that Props 401 and 402 were passed by “60%” of the “voters” and even “60% of the town residents”. Fewer than 60% of the registered voters voted in the 2018 election.

The Props were passed by around 30% of the registered voters. 70% of registered voters either voted NO or did not care enough to vote on the propositions. The details are below and attached:

2018 ELECTION: 9,660 REGISTERED VOTERS

5,280 voted in the 2018 election = 54.7% voted in 2018 election

Prop 401

2,879 yes votes = 29.8% of registered voters

1,977 no votes = 20.5% of registered voters

Prop 402

2,925 yes votes = 30.3% of registered voters

1,896 no votes = 19.6% of registered voters

As always ,you misaligned and misinformed

