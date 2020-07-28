Editor:
I am writing to recommend Scott Nossek for town council. I have known Scott for a number of years, I have observed his attention to the sports teams at the high school. If a student is injured he is always right there to assist and assess the situation.
He is a kind, caring individual who not only helps the sports program, but cares about the community and would bring balance to the town as he is always fair in assessing all situations.
His physical therapy business brings him in touch with the many people who are referred to him for treatment.
I would highly recommend Scott for whatever his services could bring to the Payson Town Council.
Edie Miller, Payson
