Recycling just good sense
Editor:
The town invites city folks to come to Payson entertainments. The visitors leave behind a lot of trash often piled into and around recycling bins. Perhaps there are no trash receptacles in sight. So to punish the visitors, the recycling bins are removed. This actually punishes the recyclers who then have to drive about 14 miles one way to recycle a limited assortment of items — or quit recycling.
This is an odious step backward by the town council. It seems petty and misguided, even childish.
I live in Star Valley, but shop in Payson, as do thousands of others. Recycling is just basic good sense these days. Can the town council correct their “get even” attitude and bring back a service, and more bins!
J. Atwater
