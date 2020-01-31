Editor:
For a small city, Payson is lacking the ability to adequately recycle plastics and other recyclable goods.
I know people were abusing the recycling bins at Green Valley Park by leaving non-recyclable items and trash. Nevertheless, it’s frustrating not having any options conveniently in Payson. I was wondering if anyone else has been concerned regarding this topic, and as a community have solutions to the problem.
Nick Sedlachek, Payson
