Recycling program
Editor:
Wouldn’t it be nice if instead of moaning and groaning that Payson’s recycling program has been shut down, while other towns our size in the area have programs that are doing well, we were able to brag that Payson has a model recycling program for towns our size?
Lynn Johnson
