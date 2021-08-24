Editor:
On Sept. 15, 2012, my former colleagues Lt. Col. Christopher Raible and Sgt. Bradley Atwell, United States Marine Corps, were killed in action at Camp Bastion, (also known as Camp Shorabak) Afghanistan.
Chris was the commanding officer of Marine Attack Squadron 211, the Wake Island Avengers, with six AV-8B Harriers on site, one quarter of the war fighting capable Harriers of the U.S.M.C. at that time. Brad was a Marine supporting VMA-211, assigned to the squadron from the supporting air group — mere semantics. Both were Marines.
The event occurred at the end of the “working day,” close to 10 p.m. Chris and Brad were returning to their respective tents from the “chow hall” and it proved to be devastating. A gang of 15 insurgents, dressed in Army uniforms connived their way through the front gates and past the contract security. There has always been a way for civilian contractors to make a lot of money in Afghanistan, with effect or not. I suppose that gig has ended now.
Using suicide vests and hand held weapons, the insurgents destroyed the Harriers. Raible and Bradley quickly assembled a fighting force composed of other Marines, as an officer and Marine are to do, and then repelled and destroyed the enemy. Harriers were lost, as were these two Marines.
Please remember these Americans. Pray for their families. Always understand that nothing we enjoy in Payson, or Arizona, or America comes from politicians and the like. It comes from the blood and guts of our fellow man, those ready to sacrifice all, as did Chris and Brad.
Chris Gaddis, Payson
