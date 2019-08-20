Remember who we are
Editor:
I am elated that finally in this country the subject of race is being discussed.
For far too long, in my estimation, the subject has been avoided or spoken about in hushed tones for years and years. Why? I have never understood. Maybe it’s because during my past professional life as a counselor I worked with people to help them think through issues, discover feelings, and emotions they never were conscious was there.
Racism means having the belief in the superiority of one race over another. It may also include prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed at other people because they are of different race or ethnicity. There! I’ve said it out loud! That felt good. Let it out!
When the current president made the announcement that he was going to make a run for that office, he came down an escalator in New York City and said, “Mexicans are rapists, killers, drug lords who are infesting ‘our’ country.” According to the definition of racism that statement he made was racist. If it walks and quacks like a duck, then it is a duck.
The United States is a country of laws. If we as citizens break the law, it is understood that there are consequences. For example, if people come across our borders, northern and southern, illegally, a civil law has been broken and appropriate punishment should be applied — removal. However, if people seeking asylum and designated as refugees, enter the U.S. through the proper channels, ports of entry, that is legal in this country and internationally. The president makes it sound as if all people south of the border, are traveling in caravans composed of dope dealers, criminals, rapists, and terrorists. Again, walking and quacking like a duck.
The problem, besides making racist statements, is the besmirching and dehumanizing of people. This process makes it easier to disregard people as people and treat them as deplorable animals rather than desperate individuals in need of assistance.
We, as a nation, need to remember who we are. “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” I believe that. Do you?
Bettie Julkes, Payson
