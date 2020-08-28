Editor:
Aug. 18, 2020 was the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution. It ensured that women would have the right to vote. At the time it was referred to as the “Susan B. Anthony amendment” because it was written by the most famous proponent of women’s rights in the 19th century.
The women’s rights movement is generally considered to have started in Seneca Falls, New York in 1843 with a declaration of rights, that along with a married woman’s right to own property, all women should be allowed to vote. This was in contradiction to the prevailing view that women were too emotional to vote and it was too “unladylike” for women to be voting. For the next 70 odd years women would fight for equal rights – the right to become lawyers and doctors; the right to speak in public; the right to hold office; the right to be married and not be automatically subservient to their husbands; the right to be equal partners in raising their children; and yes, the right to vote.
Susan B. Anthony died in 1906, years before the enactment of the 19th amendment. When I saw this I thought that she was like Moses, insofar as she never saw the “”promise land.” But then I realized that the fight for social justice is not made up of great battles like Stalingrad, Waterloo or Gettysburg. Rather it is more like guerrilla warfare, several hundred victories scattered among thousands of defeats. People may celebrate the 13th amendment (freeing the slaves); the 15th amendment (giving Black men the right to vote); Brown V. Board of Education (abolishing the doctrine of separate but equal in schools); and the 1965 Civil Rights Act (ensuring black women and men the right to vote). But the real work social justice is constant and never finished. So even today women fight for equal pay, Blacks fight for equal justice, and others fight for prison reform. The fight for social justice started long before my great-grandmother was born and will continue long after my granddaughters have died. Fighters for justice will get old and die and the young will take their place. Real progress comes about both from a change in the law but also from a change in the hearts and expectations of society. Today it may seem obvious that women should be able to vote, but this obviousness was not always the case.
So this Nov. 3, I would hope that every woman will cast their vote, be it Republican or Democrat, and acknowledge that the reason they can do this is because, years ago, some very persistent “unladylike” people fought for decades so that they would be allowed to exercise their right to vote.
James Bruce
