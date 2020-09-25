Removing political signs
Editor:
According to the Payson Community website, “Payson, AZ, known to many as the ‘Heart of Arizona,’ is a true American Hometown with deep traditions and beauty in all directions. You do not have to look far to find something exciting to do in this close-knit community.”
That apparently includes vandalizing yard signs. For the fourth time in as many weeks, a Felicia French sign (that I put up at a public site among four other signs of the opposite party persuasion) was removed and left on the ground. At least this time, it was not tossed into a nearby ravine as was the case the other three times.
While it is a class 2 misdemeanor “for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign,” that isn’t what bothers me. It is the total lack of respect for the democratic process that is so blatantly demonstrated by those persons who presumably are members of the party whose core values include “high moral and ethical standards.” Infringement of my right to free expression by removing my political sign is anything but morally and ethically correct. Live up to your standards people.
Pat Edelen Smith
It is so pathetic that during a national political election, with two candidates running, that bigoted, hateful supporters of Trump feel Payson can’t have the basic decency to show posters for both candidates. It’s against the law for these signs to be removed and those removing them show they have completely forsaken their souls to Trump and will do anything against Biden. This is not what my country is about and It is more than disgusting, it is against what my country stands for. Show some decency for our constitution and the rights given to ALL people, not just Trump lovers!
