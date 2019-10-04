Renewable energy requirement
Editor:
Since April, I have been attempting to get the permitting requirements for NEW CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS, in Payson, amended to require some form of renewable energy be included in all building plans.
I have heard comments like, ”We can’t require that people include renewable energy in their building plans.”
Guess what — California has just passed the requirement that starting in 2020, all new construction must include solar.
Marches and protests are taking place worldwide demanding that the problem of global warming from carbon and greenhouse gases be dealt with. Protests have taken place as close as Phoenix.
Payson can take the lead in Arizona by making renewable energy be part of the permitting process. Payson can be first for a change.
As an example, the rest of the WORLD recycles, but not Payson. Lets not be last — we can do better.
We can do our part to improve air quality and impact the global warming crisis. Make your voices heard by DEMANDING the change to the building permit requirement. Remember this will only impact NEW Construction.
Alan Kline, Payson
