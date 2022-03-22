Editor:

Last week Republican Sen. Mitt Romney referred to Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar as a “moron” for his support of white supremacy.

Romney also included Marjorie Taylor Green in this broadcast on national television.

Gosar was also sanctioned by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his racist rhetoric.

Gosar is now toxic to the leaders of the Republican Party.

Please elect a different Republican to replace Gosar ... hopefully not one as moronic as “Windy” Rogers.

Ted Paulk, former Republican

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.