Replace Gosar Mar 22, 2022 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Last week Republican Sen. Mitt Romney referred to Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar as a "moron" for his support of white supremacy.Romney also included Marjorie Taylor Green in this broadcast on national television.Gosar was also sanctioned by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his racist rhetoric.Gosar is now toxic to the leaders of the Republican Party.Please elect a different Republican to replace Gosar ... hopefully not one as moronic as "Windy" Rogers.Ted Paulk, former Republican 