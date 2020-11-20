Replace Taylor Pool
Editor:
When we arrived here 30 years ago the Library Friends had a little over $150 in their library building fund. It took 10 years to raise enough money to convince the town to build the new library. The Library Friends paid for everything in the building, shelving, furniture, equipment and books. In the next few months, the Library Friends will be dedicating a $600,000 addition to the library.
Twenty years ago, Mayor Ray Schum appointed me to the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. We saw the need for an organization similar to the Library Friends to assist the Payson Parks & Recreation Department and created the Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation, Inc. We knew at that time that the Taylor Pool’s life was limited. Since then we have had two failed attempts at securing funds and support to replace the pool. It appears to be time to do some long-term planning and emulate the Library Friends.
On my 89th birthday I will contribute $100 to the Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation for their Taylor Pool Replacement Fund. I envision that they will conduct fundraising events and other activities with a view to replace the Taylor Pool by my 99th birthday.
Tax deductible contributions can be mailed to Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation, 1000 N. Beeline Hwy., PMB 143, Payson, AZ 85541.
John R. Wilson
