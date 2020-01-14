Editor:
There seems to be an all out assault on a woman’s right to choose and make decisions regarding her reproductive health. Forty-seven states have filed bills to restrict abortions since the beginning of 2019! Nearly Every. Single. State. It appears that a war is being waged against women and their ability to make clear, intelligent, thoughtful, and difficult decisions pertaining to their lives. These are the same women who work full time, rear children, take care of their households, and pay taxes. Abortion bans are threats to a woman’s health, her independence, and her economic stability.
It is my opinion that pro-life as the term is used today mean “pro-delivering” a child into the world. However, the term pro-life in the true sense of the phrase means delivery, AND rearing AND nourishing AND clothing AND educating AND housing AND teaching, just to name a few things a woman needs to consider. There is a huge difference in the interpretation of that phrase.
A generation of women through the use of birth control and safe and legal abortions have had the benefit of being able to decide if and when to start their families, and decide the size as a result of the constitutional law of Roe v. Wade, 1973. They began to chart their own courses in life through business, education, travel, getting married, or remaining single — choices! I have to be clear at this point and state l do not believe in abortion as a form of birth control — incorrigible!
Congress has introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA) — legislation that will create a federal safeguard to protect those seeking abortion from outright bans, obstacles, carriers, and medically unnecessary restrictions. WHPA takes crucial steps toward protecting access to essential reproductive health care, self-determination, and the constitutional rights of all people, no matter their economic status.
My major concern is what is going to happen to that generation and their daughters if this current assault does away with Roe v. Wade? The women will not be able to safely determine their own destinies. This country will go back about 50 years when women were subjecting themselves to extreme dangers due to unwanted pregnancies. It was a very dangerous time for woman. Now more than ever safeguarding access to abortion is essential for the sakes of our daughters and sons.
Bettie Julkes
