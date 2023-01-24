Editor:
Democrat letter writer, Mike Quinn, complained about Gila County becoming a “bastion of Republican strength” and residents are “living amongst a majority of delusional people.”
Democrat letter writer, Mike Quinn, complained about Gila County becoming a “bastion of Republican strength” and residents are “living amongst a majority of delusional people.”
Gila County was a Democrat stronghold since statehood. Now Republicans are 92% ahead of Democrats in voter registration and hold virtually every county office.
Gila County residents respect the Founding Fathers’ plan for government.
But delusional? Republicans believe in the U.S. Constitution. Democrats view it as a hindrance. Republicans believe in God. Democrats ignore Him. Republicans believe We, the People own the power of government; Democrats want to take it from us.
Quinn claimed, “areas dominated by Republicans suffer more poverty and social problems than other areas.” Is he delusional? Look at Chicago, LA or Philly. The Trump administration brought us the greatest economy since Eisenhower. The Biden administration is in chaos. The Congressional Budget Office found the average American worker has lost a full month’s wages due to inflation. Have you seen the huge homeless camps in Democrat cities?
Quinn states, “Republicans are more interested in Hunter Biden’s laptop than inflation, climate change or the rising power of Russia and China.” Republicans are looking at the broad illegalities found in the laptop. It revealed that millions of dollars were PAID BY CHINA to the Biden family in probably the largest “pay for play” criminal enterprise in history.
Democrat President Biden has done nothing to oppose China’s aggression and expansion around the world. Is Biden compromised by China? Inquiring people want to know.
Republicans want proven strategies for tackling climate change and certainly don’t want foolish policies that do nothing, like the Biden administration proposing removing gas-operated cook stoves to save the planet. That is truly delusional!
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
