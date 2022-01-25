Editor:
President Biden’s speech in Georgia promoting a federal takeover of state run elections was incoherent on one hand and clearly racist on the other hand.
Part of the speech was comparing President Trump, and any republicans opposing the election bill, to Bull Conner, a democrat racists and public safety director for Birmingham, Alabama, who turned dogs and water hoses on black demonstrators in April 1963.
Let’s do a history lesson about who is really the racist here.
The republican party was formed in 1854 for the sole purpose of removing slavery from the country. Abraham Lincoln was the first republican president.
The southern democrat slave owners opposed freedom of slaves and initiated a civil war in 1861 that killed 620,000 Americans! A huge blood commitment by republicans to free slaves.
Republican President Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation declared slaves “shall be thenceforward, and ever free." Democrats in the south opposed the declaration.
The democrat John Booth assassinated President Lincoln.
Following the war, the majority republican Congress passed three amendments to the U.S. Constitution – a formidable task, that greatly benefited the lives of the black population. Slavery and servitude were outlawed and blacks received citizenship and voting rights.
But democrats in the south opposed the amendments and formed the Ku Klux Klan – the democrats army that intimidated and murdered black citizens. The Klan dominated the south for decades. The 1924 democrat party convention in New York, saw hundreds of democrats dressed as Klansmen white gowns demonstrating in the street. The democratic convention nearly passed a Klan supported platform that would have severely delayed future rights for black Americans.
In 1954, republican president Dwight Eisenhower appointed a U.S. Appeals Court judge who integrated the University of Mississippi in Brown v. Board of Education. Eisenhower sent in the 101st Air Borne Division to ensure integration.
In 1957, Eisenhower got the FIRST Civil Rights Act passed that established the first ever commission to investigate discrimination. Most Americans aren’t aware of this major achievement.
Then came the Civil Rights Act of 1964. President Johnson introduced it only to benefit his campaign effort to get elected after President Kennedy’s assassination.
It was furiously opposed by democrats in both the U.S. House and Senate. Senate democrats filibustered (opposed) the bill for 54 days! It passed only because a greater percentage of republicans, than democrats, voted for the act.
Republicans aren’t the racist here, democrats are.
Gary P. Morris, Chairman, Gila County Republican Party
(1) comment
Very good letter to the editor. Nice someone remembers the facts about the history of the Demarcate Party.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!