In a recent letter to the editor a writer asserts that another writer’s “contentions are not based on research and facts, those pesky things (my italics) that keep sabotaging the arguments of Dems.” The writer goes on to blame Dems for accusing Republicans of “deference to the wealthy, e.g., ‘tax breaks for the rich.’” As an example he shows that the recently passed federal income tax breaks were greater for the lower income folks than for the wealthy. Yes, the percentages were greater, but statistics can deceive. Even with higher tax rates and lower tax breaks an individual making a net taxable income of $1,000,000 per year profited more from the tax break than one making a net taxable income of $50,000. Do the math. But that’s less than half of the story.
The wealthy, like ex-president Trump, often pay little if any yearly income tax because of tax avoidance laws passed by Congress. They have such high annual incomes and keep so much of it using tax exemptions that the top 2% now own most of the wealth in the nation. At the same time many Americans, often working 12 to 16 hours a day, earn so little because of wage stagnation that they cannot afford to purchase a modest home, pay the rent, or buy needed medications. Can this be morally justified in the richest nation in the world?
During the years when Eisenhower was president and I was a Republican the highest graduated tax rate was about 90%. Most working Americans at the time earned a living wage and taxes were truly “progressive” so that those profiting the most from living in America paid the most taxes. That’s when we built the interstate highway system, dams to produce energy and irrigate our lands, and paid teachers living wages. Since then Republicans in Congress and in state legislatures have reduced tax rates and provided tax avoidance laws for the wealthy and corporations. They have also fought legislation that would allow all Americans to make living wages and retirement incomes. Meantime the infrastructure deteriorated and public education (the great equalizer) suffered from lack of taxes.
The truth is that Republican legislators, governors and presidents have passed the laws that created this great schism of inequality. Some Democrats, like myself, believe this is immoral. That pesky thing — morality!
