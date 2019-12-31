Editor:
I was drafted into the military at the age of 19. I survived in Vietnam and became a decorated vet. Now retired, I have had seen many presidents come and go in my life to date.
I watched Trump’s inauguration and his acceptance speech, in which you could see his demeanor. He was corrupt in business all his life, cheating contractors, people and even charities. He is a cheat, a liar and a crook.
How can Republicans sit in power and condone his actions? How much money does it take to keep Republicans in line with him? It must be worth it, because they sure aren’t doing what they all swore to do under the oath they took!
Wayne LeBlanc, Payson
