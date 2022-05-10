Editor:

Republicans rely on emotion not intellect to harvest votes. If abortion is outlawed it may backfire on Republicans. Abortion is a great emotional issue. However, Republicans still have guns, gays, god, socialism, immigrants, and a host of other emotional issues to stir the cult members.

Actually solving problems is counter productive for Republicans. Republicans don’t sell solutions, they sell fear. Someone is going to get my gun, invade my border, or take away my religion.

Republicans don’t talk about fixing the road, child care, health care, minimum wage, or affordable education. There is no emotion in those issues. Fear works wonders with the poorly informed. Trump showed us how wall building was vote getting. Trump never proposed improving anything but tax breaks for the rich.

Mike Quinn, Payson

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Here's another letter that didn't age well, and even faster than the last one by the same author.

Creepy Joe just got done talking about how great he's done with his economic policies and how successful they've been. He's right if you count record inflation and record gas prices.

Not only did he not offer any solution, he blamed the panicdemic yet again, along with Putin, yet again.

This was the same guy who was hypercritical over his perception that President Trump hadn't taken responsibility for anything during, while campaigning. Something to the effect that when he's President he'll take responsibility for what's going on, unlike the current President. That's yet to happen. A Google search will show that Twitter comment by Creepy Joe. I'm not doing your research for those of you with nothing of substance to add.

Can we have mean tweets and a real leader back? I mean, empty store shelves. Open borders, and record high gas prices are great and all, but c'mon man!

Jack

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Right to the name calling, right on cue. Where is my surprised face?

Jack

JackHandy
Jack Handy

Way to push the us versus them narrative. That's what the government wants, especially this one, and they utilize the media to further this plan. The day we all come together is the day it ends.

Until then, just keep watching your TV and let it tell you what to hate and what to support this week like good little sheep.

Jack

browns
Ted Paulk

And lies...

Republican politicians spin lies like Trump does.

Anyone who says the election was rigged is a liar.

Don't vote for liars.

