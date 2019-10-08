Reputation of Old Main
Editor:
Throughout the past few years there have been talks about making Main Street a destination spot for travelers from the Valley and far beyond.
There have been some interesting ideas like painting murals, developing the gulch, and restoring some of the original homes and restaurants that helped Main Street live up to its name so many years ago.
The problem is that in 2019 Payson’s main street is now Beeline Highway. Many times 87 is paralyzed from all the traffic passing through. It is no longer just during the holidays or summertime it’s almost every weekend. Yet there seems to be no traffic control in place like other cities that are destination stops. At times it’s very difficult to even get on Old Main from Beeline.
Just a suggestion, but maybe during these busy times the police could help guide traffic at least at that intersection rather than ticket travelers on Old Main for parking or driving 26 mph instead of 25 or going through a stop sign at 3 mph when the street is void of cars or people. I think visitors to our community might be more inclined to take a look at the progress that is being made on Old Main if the reputation of it being a ticket trap was removed.
Judson Little, Peoria
