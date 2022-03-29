"Responding to Falsehoods"!!

Once again, I find I must respond to the falsehoods being spewed by the left. First of all, Mitt Romney is a lying RINO loser. Congressman Gosar is voting as he was elected by the voters to do. Take our country back for the people!
Secondly, either Mr. Hershberger is so wealthy he did not notice that he did not get a tax cut, or he is one of the 42% that pay no taxes. I sure noticed the $3,000 that I, a middle income person did not have to pay.
President Trump’s withdrawal plan from Afghanistan had certain conditions, and would have made an orderly withdrawal, removing our citizens, Afghan helpers and equipment first, and retaining control over Bagram. Joey cut and ran, (SURRENDERED) abandoning everything, including American citizens who have probably been murdered by the Taliban by now, $85 billion of equipment and arms, and Bagram!
Trump rebuilt NATO from Obama’s failure, getting them to pay their fair share. Putin invaded nobody when President Trump was in office, but, seeing Biden’s weakness, decided to rebuild the USSR! Biden has still done nothing to hurt Putin! His “sanctions” are a bad joke!
Joey has done everything he can do to destroy our energy sector and our economy, while driving inflation and gas prices through the roof with his wasting of over $6 trillion fake dollars he had to print for handouts to his donors, claiming it was for “Covid.”
When President Trump left office, we had a strong economy, almost no inflation, were energy independent, and a net exporter of oil for the first time in over 50 years.
Now, Joey is begging our enemies like Venezuela to pump more oil so we can fund their terrorism!
The question that everyone should be asking: Can we afford 3 more years of this China owned, America hating traitor in our White House?
(2) comments
Great letter. It's certain to fire up the ones who sole source their news and are in the minority who think Creepy Joe is doing a great job. I see very little that can't be easily substantiated with a simple search. Dang those pesky facts.
The deniers still can't list a single thing Joe has done that they're proud of. He's proving to be a huge liability on the global stage and the whole world is laughing at us and what we've become. It's pretty sad to be pictured as weak, and it will only lead to more problems. Buckle up.
Jack
"Responding to Falsehoods"!!
This entire letter is filled with "Falsehoods".
The Roundup should post a disclaimer informing readers that Trumpers cannot defend Donald Trump if they do tell the truth.
"Responding to Falsehoods", indeed.
