Editor:
In response to the letter of June 1: “Truth in Politics,” I write the following: Former President Trump was apparently a Presbyterian until fairly recently. He has now proclaimed that he is a non-denominational Christian. Former President Obama never canceled National Day of Prayer. (Please read many of his presidential proclamations concerning the day.) Therefore, Mr. Trump did not have a need to reinstate it. NDP was established in 1952 and has been observed on the first Thursday of May by every president since then.
Nancy Pelosi may be a devout Catholic. I do not know her well enough to know that fact. However, she represents a country full of people of many faiths and many beliefs, including atheists. Roe v. Wade was established decades ago to address situations that many women or young girls (and their male partners and/or families) may have to deal with. This most definitely contradicts the Catholic view. However, until the voters bring into law how to help unwanted, unplanned pregnancies from inception to term and beyond, we are left with Roe v. Wade. It would put many women and doctors back into the dark ages if we do not think responsibly about how to remedy this. It is a problem far beyond just not allowing abortion. Planned Parenthood does many good things for women in terms of well-woman check-ups and birth control, not just abortions. Go to oversight.house.gov to read fact vs. fiction about claims made against Planned Parenthood. Also, check out the statistics that CDC has collected from 48 areas in the country about who is having said abortions and when. May shed light on lack of education about how to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
Yes, God bless America. God bless truth finding. God bless us all.
In response to “Disagree with Briggs’ letter”: I do not think that ALL 75 million Americans that voted for Donald Trump in the last election believe that the election was stolen. I say this because I know several, personally, that think it is time to move on and realize that he lost. We will have another election in four years. Fairly and cleanly run.
Valerie Loving
