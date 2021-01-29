Dear Jeff Flake,
First of all, there’s a reason why you are a former senator. Secondly, you are a Rino. Some folks may not know what that stands for, well, it’s a Republican in name only — a person who wants to be elected to office and uses the Republican Party to do so while really having the same agenda as the Democrats; so right off the bat becomes a liar and deceiver.
Every single evil and corrupt thing the Rinos and Democrats have and are accusing Trump of are things they are doing, or have done. Democrats are incapable of telling the truth about anything.
It’s absolutely incredible to me the number of voters who want to be a communist country, that’s what the word socialist means. Why, I just don’t understand. The United States of America was not founded on communism. I don’t want a government, a dictator telling me what to do and controlling every aspect of my life. I enjoy my freedom, religion, and God. These three basic things are not what the Democrats stand for. The Democrats want to take those things away from Americans. Democrats want a country of filthy rich and dirt poor, that’s their dream that way they can do whatever they want whenever they want.
President Obama, Mr. Flake’s friend, did everything he could get away with in his eight years to destroy and run down Americans, he hates this country, why I don’t know, people elected him president, he is an ungrateful, despicable person. If anyone is racist, it would be Obama and his wife. They hate white people, why? The Civil War was over in 1865, few of us are to blame or had anything to do with that war.
Donald Trump has done more for America in four years than Obama did in eight, and that includes you Mr. Flake who did nothing to protect our Arizona borders against drug cartels, human trafficking, gangs, you did zero. And you did nothing to help the veterans in Arizona, you were too busy traveling around the world with your friend Obama.
Shauna McGoldrick, Payson
(2) comments
Stormy Daniels
$130,000
Trump University
Trump Charities
Impeached twice
Multiple sexual assault charges
Two rape charges
30,000 lies
Yeah, Trump is wonderful.
Ya might wanna see a psychiatrist ma'am.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!