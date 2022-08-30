I have no intention to create a “He said, I said” contest with Mr. Gary P. Morris, but his opinion letter “Hate alters judgment” cries for a response. Oddly enough his letter appeared in the same “Mail Call” opinion as my letter, “In my mind’s eye,” on 8/23/22.
Mr. Morris: In your first paragraph you infer Attorney General Garland is stupid. That’s a pretty vulgar statement to say about anyone. I could say the same about you, but I don’t know you well enough and besides, my parents taught me better.
Paragraph two you say in a pre-dawn raid the DOJ and FBI entered a game of chess. I think the pre-dawn warrant serving was chosen because it would attract far less attention than a daytime serving. Besides, by definition this was not a “raid.” I think that was a poor choice of words on your part. I also don’t see the DOJ and FBI trying to play a game of chess with anyone.
In paragraph five you portend to speak for all Americans ... “Americans look at the sending of 30 armed agents to the Trump home ... (once again, “in the dark of night”) as pure political intimidation. Gee! I’m an American. I sure don’t see it that way. Also, FBI agents are supposed to be armed at all times. It’s their job.
In paragraph six you write, “Friends, associates and past members of the Trump administration have been ... put in handcuffs (some in leg irons) and marched through public crowds for maximum public embarrassment.” Wow! Leg irons? Marching through public crowds? Where? When? Who?
Surprise! I do agree with you about IRS agents needing to carry firearms. I do not think they should do so. But are you sure that is really a part of their job description? I find that hard to believe.
You end your letter saying “Trump is the most persecuted political figure in American history.” I think he should be carefully looked at. He brings a lot on himself. How about the “Big Lie?”
Just so you know a little about me: Volunteered for the draft in 1952. Served a 16-month tour of duty in Korea 1/4/53 to 5/1/54. Army Sergeant E-5, AAA-AW Battalion. Never voted for party ... always the person. Enjoyed 5 years as a special consultant to all Northern California Sheriff’s Departments. Learned a lot.
