Editor:
I have to respond to letters to the editor on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
There are still individuals in Payson drinking the same Kool-Aid that ex-President Trump, Rudy, Mo, Gosar, Briggs, Rogers and many Republicans are drinking and still spreading the BIG LIES.
No. 1 – Mask mandate. I am a 91-year-old retired Army, disabled veteran. I wear a mask to protect you and my fellow Americans, If you care about the health of your fellow Americans you should wear a mask to protect us. It’s just that simple. Or has America become the law of the jungle, survival of the fittest.
No. 2 – Time to put your thinking cap on. President Joe Biden received 81 million plus votes, ex-President Trump received 74 million plus votes. 60 plus courts, the Arizona Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court ruled against Trump and his cronies lawsuits for lack of evidence of voter fraud. Plus the United States Attorney General, the Acting Director of Homeland Security and the FBI stated that the 2020 election was the safest election in U.S. history. It was ex-President Trump not President Joe Biden who called the Georgia Secretary of State to pressure and threatened him to commit forgery to find the exact number of votes plus 1 to rig the Georgia election. Trump not President Biden is under investigation for his attempt to overturn the Georgia election. If, as you Kool-Aid drinkers say there was mass voter fraud during the 2020 election, whoever you think rigged the election did a pathetic job because Republicans were elected, reelected and both houses of the Arizona State Legislature are still controlled by Republicans.
No. 3 – Wendy Rogers misinformation. 300-plus Proud Boys, Three Percenters, QAnon, Oath Keepers and other individuals have been arrested and charged after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with 100-plus more arrests to come. There have been no FBI reports of antifa or BLM involvement in the insurrection. One Capitol police officer was murdered (a veteran), 140 police officers injured and one insurrectionist (not an innocent bystander), a Trump supporter, lost her life during the insurrection.
A quote from Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, “If you tell a big lie enough and keep repeating it, people eventually come to believe it.” The evidence, Trump “I won the election by a landslide.”
Ralph Lenzmeier, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!