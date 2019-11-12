Editor:
I submitted the following to our congressional representative and to our senators. Please consider its ideas as you carry out your responsibilities as citizens.
I have spent my civilian and military careers in defense of our nation, the Constitution, and our citizen rights of representation by and input to those elected to serve us all, regardless of political party.
I can hardly conceive of such a dangerous political situation that now confronts Americans, in which a president rebukes members of Congress, fails to abide by budget choices made by this co-equal branch and entered into law with his own signature, and refuses to acknowledge Congress’ right and duty of oversight by ignoring calls for information and even refusing lawful subpoenas.
The constitutional crisis that confronts us is that of an imperial president who fancies the allure of dictatorship and autocrats, even those of our enemies, over his sworn allegiance to our form of constitutional governance. I still remember my commissioning oath as a naval officer to “support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” So, too, is your own oath of office. Please remember that you serve the nation, not a political party, as you decide in the months ahead how best to preserve our cherished democracy.
In church today I heard the admonishment, “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” That applies in this case to political maneuvers that, once taken, can be used in future interactions by an opposing party. Weigh carefully whether you TRULY believe the actions you take are right and proper. Our democracy hangs in the balance.
C. R. Mynard, Payson
