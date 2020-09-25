Editor:
I feel compelled to express my thoughts regarding the total cavalier attitude taken by the proprietors and staff at Fargo’s Steakhouse.
As my party entered, the hostess was not wearing a mask as were none of the other employees. She showed us to our seats and I asked why she was not wearing one. She said “Oh they don’t work any way.” I lost it! Then she said we could order food to go if we felt uncomfortable! We should have left immediately.
It is such a shame that one of our better restaurants in town is fanning flames to this crisis and not helping Gila County, specifically the town of Payson, to achieve the standards necessary to protect our community and safely open our schools.
Fargo’s will not be getting any more of my business any time soon, if ever.
Barb Cecrle
