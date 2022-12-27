Aldo Leopold, while fishing for trout, wondered, “Was there a legal way to preserve the canyon lands of the Gila just as they were?”
Another individual, Arthur Carhart, was a landscape architect, Army veteran, writer, and hunter based in Colorado. He was assigned to visit Trappers Lake on the White River Forest in Colorado, to survey a through-road around the lake, and locate suitable sites for 100 summer homes, two commercial sites, and a marina. While surveying the area, a local outfitter asked him, “Aren’t you a bit ashamed of what you’re doing?” There are a hundred or more lakes in this region anyone can reach by auto. Only a few left not overrun with cars, cottages, and tin-can tourists. Can’t you leave the lake unmolested? Carhart took the question seriously and would not let the dream of “unmolested” areas die.
Carhart was all for saving wilderness for its scenic and aesthetic value, and Leopold leaned more toward keeping it for its recreation value. “Wilderness areas are first of all a series of sanctuaries for the primitive arts of wilderness travel, especially canoeing and packing,” Leopold wrote in his essay, “Wilderness.” In it, he lined out other reasons for setting aside wilderness, namely for science, wildlife, and what he called the “remnants” of pristine coastlines, short-grass prairie, and even coastal prairie.
So it wasn’t until 1964 before Congress passed the Wilderness Act. Today, we have 803 Wilderness Areas, 111.7 million acres in 44 states and Puerto Rico.
So my question is this. When the Sierra Ancha Wilderness was drawn, was it a bureaucrat in Washington that included the Cherry Creek Road, and why is it an issue now? I have used the road to access the Wilderness and explored per-historic Indian ruins, that otherwise would be near impossible to visit. In the Superstition Wilderness, there is a road that is “Cherry Stemmed” to Tortilla Ranch, and I’ve been to the end of it. Is the area still “Wilderness”?
Wilderness does not exist in a vacuum. Re-align the Sierra Ancha Wilderness boundary so it does not include the Cherry Creek Road, and the problem is solved. The road was there before the Wilderness designation, and should remain open to the public. It is one of the last roads east of the Sierra Anchas that can be access before running into the San Carlos Indian Reservation.
