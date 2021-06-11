Editor:
As we hear about more and more states loosening up gun laws, and even allowing concealed or unconcealed guns to be carried freely, without a license, it seems to me that we are returning to the “Old West.”
Instead of progressing forward, we are regressing backwards!
How far back must we go before we wake up?
Lois McClusky, Payson
