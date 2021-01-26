Reuniting America
Editor:
In the spirit of national unity called for in President Biden’s inaugural address, it is time to put the 2020 election behind us. Toward that end, one of the least things that we as citizens can do is to take down our Biden and Trump yard signs as well as remove election bumper stickers and the like. These things, along with putting out a friendly hand (or rather fist-bump) to those who didn’t support the candidate that you did, will go a long way in reuniting us as Americans.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
