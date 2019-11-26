Editor:
I find one of the more amusing things about the right wing media bubble is its predictability.
For instance, in the past two weeks I have heard three verbal attacks on Adam Schiff from Republican friends and read three more. It is money in the bank that Fox News has begun vilifying Mr. Schiff in the recent past.
Jim Sargent, Payson
Speaking of amusing predictability, your statement makes those with rational thought processes like myself to LMAO.
Starting with the title, obviously you are not aware that a single news source that consistently presents the whole spectrum somehow has morphed from a medium (0ne source) to the media ( multiple sources). You might brush up on your terminology.
Second, you refuse to recognize that the Fox news department is dominated by lefties like Chris Wallace, Neil Cavuto, Juan Williams, Andrew Napolitano, etc., etc. The entertainment (money making) division includes a majority of right commentators. That is simply because it is the only network that includes ANY right perspective and that fact creates the highest viewership.
As to Shifty Schiff. there are nearly a dozen recorded instances where he has obfuscated, misinformed, twisted, prevaricated thus far. It takes little research and minimal memory to see his constant bad actions.
I recall the famous quote by President Harry Truman when he was being upbraided for giving people heck. " I never gave anybody heck! I just told the truth and they thought it was heck. " That is Schiff's problem, no one is vilifying him, they are just telling the truth and he thinks they are vilifying him.
