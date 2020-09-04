Editor:
Has anybody bothered to point out to Donald Trump the obvious that his prediction of dangerous rioting and chaos in our streets if Joe Biden is elected are exactly what is going on now under Trump’s watch. And it would be naive to think that the violent situations in our cities would get resolved with a second Trump term. If anything, they would most likely get worse because one of the main factors causing them is the extreme political and social divisions that Trump’s rhetoric has brought about over the past three and a half years and will no doubt continue on if Trump is re-elected.
So, if you want to make our cities safe again and bring us back together as united Americans, vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
