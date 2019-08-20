Risk taken when entering wilderness areas
Editor:
While I sympathize with the tragic loss of life that has happened at Fossil Creek, Ira Gibel’s letter suggesting improvements to the area misses the point that Fossil Creek is in the Fossil Springs Wilderness Area.
The Wilderness Act of 1964 sets aside some special places to remain undeveloped. Wilderness is not meant to be easy to access. It is preserved in its natural state, roadless and often remote.
Many of us use wilderness areas as a means of escape from our high-tech lives. When we leave our urban environments and go out into wilderness, we take a risk. Nature is unpredictable.
Learn more about wilderness at: https://www.fs.fed.us/managing-land/wilderness
Ruth Fleming, Payson
