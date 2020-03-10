Roadrunner to the rescue
Editor:
Mount Cross Lutheran Church would like to recognize Roadrunner Rubbish Removal for their part in the work for the Homeless & Homeless Veteran Initiative. They have been gracious in providing a complimentary weekly additional dump during the colder months that the warming center has been providing shelter for the homeless during the nighttime hours. Their community minded spirit and caring for their fellow human beings has been shown through this generous outpouring of kindness. Thank you, Roadrunner!
Lenore White, office administrator, Mount Cross Lutheran Church
