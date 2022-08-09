On July 30, 2022 Arizona Youth Partnership (AZYP) sponsored the Rock the Block Party. This event is to help out kids going back to school. This event was held at the Payson Elks Lodge. We gave away backpacks and school supplies. This event was a great success with the help from Payson Fire Department, Payson PD and Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
Also, with the help from local businesses and community organizations like AZYP for sponsoring this event, Zane Grey AZ. Youth Advancement Committee sponsored the backpacks, the Payson ProRodeo Committee, Payson Elks Lodge, Powell Place, Hospice Compassus, Pizza Factory, Midtown Yard, Bob’s Western Wear, Gila Co. Health Dept., Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA), Rim Country Powersports, Community Bridges, Southwest Behavioral Health, Arizona Community Advocate, Southwest Fair Housing, CASA, Northern Gila County Drug Task Force, Gila County CAP, The OB Motorcycle Club.
We also had drawings where we gave away things like rodeo tickets, gift cards from Rim Country Powersports and fudge from Rebecca at Sweet Country Charm. We were also able to have a bounce house provided by Jeremy Simko (Bounce Z Houses).
We had 200 kids participate in the event. This was a fantabulous event. We hope to do it again. Thank you to everyone that helped make this event a success.
