Editor:
The World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo continued its 137-year tradition a couple of weekends ago, right on schedule.
A first this year, Payson was put on the map. The rodeo was featured live on national TV on the Cowboy Channel.
The town was busy and all had a good time.
We want to thank the fans that came out to enjoy the exciting events and we hope to see you all in May when we bring back the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo.
In our thank you, published in the Roundup we overlooked some of our local businesses that helped support our efforts. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all our proceeds go to scholarships and charitable giving in the local community. We could not do it without the help of many sponsors. Here are a few we neglected to mention: Bob’s Western Wear, Chevron – Rim Liquor, Coyote Collision, Canyon (Copper) State, Jimmy John’s, Mark Alten real estate agent, Pizza Factory, Payson Roundup, and The Fairways – Payson Golf Club. Thanks for your help.
It has been a crazy year, but it is getting better. Thanks again, Payson.
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee
