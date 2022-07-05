This decision does NOT eliminate a woman’s right to abortion. What it does do is return the right to govern this issue to the individual states as prescribed in the Constitution of the United States Article 10. Paraphrasing: that any decisions and authorities not outlined in the Constitution of the United States and/or its amendments revert to the rights of the individual states. This decision by the Supreme Court was a win for everyone if you think about it. Many states now have extremely liberal abortion laws. This SCOTUS decision does not reverse any of that. Now, voters of individual states can lobby their legislators to keep their laws on the books for abortion, change them or eliminate them without putting their personal beliefs and agendas on the backs of the entire nation. These states have laws on the books. Roe v. Wade was never made into a law by the legislature. It was strictly a Supreme Court decision on one special case (then expanded to Roe v. Casey. Again, no law simply a court decision).
If a woman decides that she desires to abort her pregnancy and it is restricted or not allowed at all in her state, she can make the arrangements to have the procedure performed in another state. This allows for additional time, for the sole individual to cover all options which can be momentarily removed from the emotional/panic position of this situation, who must make this difficult decision to have this procedure performed. We do have a waiting period for gun purchases, why not a waiting period for a woman to make a well thought out decision as to whether or not take the life of her unborn child. This is the win/win I mentioned. WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN THIS HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI?
