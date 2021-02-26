Rogers’ bad idea
Editor:
Wendy Rogers’ attempt to rename Route 260 after Trump is a bad idea. This route is one of the few east-west state connections, traveling through beautiful mountainous country. It’s pretty important to many people!
Trump is an extremely controversial and divisive person. To name this awesome route after him would have decidedly conflicting reactions. Some of the Trump lovers would have good feelings about it, but the rest of the people would find it very distasteful.
It’s really not a fair thing to do!
Lois McClusky
