Editor:
In the Payson Town Council race, Ms. Schinstock has accused her opponent, Deborah Rose, of “mudslinging.” It seems to me that informing voters that Schinstock circulated a petition to recall the town mayor is a simple statement of fact. Many in the town supported the recall, and voters may be pleased (or not) to know about Jolynn’s involvement. Rather, “mudslinging” is a personal attack, saying something such as: “You are ugly and your mother dresses you funny.” Deborah Rose did nothing like that at all, nor did she support the recall.
No personal criticism, no “mudslinging.” Those are simple facts, among many others, that voters can consider in determining whom to support in this race.
Jerry Henshaw, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!