Editor:
There was an interesting contrast in styles at the debate between Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock on Wednesday night, Sept 30. Jolynn read her answers from a prepared script and seemed to have little ability to do any thinking on her feet. She stumbled. She seemed worried about her possible missteps in a possible election violation being brought out as she at one point blew a gasket from a question that she totally misinterpreted. A question I might add that was approved by members of her team.
While Deborah Rose had notes to refer to she was capable of thinking and speaking on her feet. She showed she was very capable of holding her own and expressing a strong point of view in a very intelligent way and through the use of stories could give visuals to better make her point.
Jolynn at one point said that she was capable of voting independently as a school board member. After a brief check of her voting record there was the only time I could find. Otherwise the board voted 5-0 since she came on the board. I don’t think a one time nay vote constitutes independent thinking.
Barbara Buntin
